Inorganic Foaming Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inorganic Foaming Agents Are Mainly Inorganic Compounds of Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate, Ammonium Nitrite, Etc. when Compounded into Plastics or Rubber, These Types of Foaming Agents Thermally Decompose into Gases at Specific Temperatures to Form Fine-porous Foams. Inorganic Blowing Agents Improve the Efficiency of the Foaming Process Through Heat Absorption Reactions, and This Type of Reaction Improves the Quality of the Foamed Product and Avoids Problems That Occur in Organic Blowing Agents, Such As Discoloration and Unpleasant Odors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Foaming Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Inorganic Foaming Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inorganic Foaming Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Bicarbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Foaming Agents include Bergen International, Otsuka Chemical, Eiwa Kasei Kogyo, Hebron, Ferro-Plast, ARP Materials, Dongjin Semichem, Kumyang and AF Supercell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inorganic Foaming Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium Bicarbonate
Ammonium Carbonate
Ammonium Nitrite
Others
Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronic
Automobile Industry
Construction Industry
Furniture Industry
Others
Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inorganic Foaming Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inorganic Foaming Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inorganic Foaming Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Inorganic Foaming Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bergen International
Otsuka Chemical
Eiwa Kasei Kogyo
Hebron
Ferro-Plast
ARP Materials
Dongjin Semichem
Kumyang
AF Supercell
Palmarole
Qingdao Sinno Chemical
Kunshan Maijisen Composites
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inorganic Foaming Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Foaming Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inorganic Foaming Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Foaming Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inorganic Foaming Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Foaming Agents Companies
