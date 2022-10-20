Inorganic Foaming Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Inorganic Foaming Agents Are Mainly Inorganic Compounds of Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate, Ammonium Nitrite, Etc. when Compounded into Plastics or Rubber, These Types of Foaming Agents Thermally Decompose into Gases at Specific Temperatures to Form Fine-porous Foams. Inorganic Blowing Agents Improve the Efficiency of the Foaming Process Through Heat Absorption Reactions, and This Type of Reaction Improves the Quality of the Foamed Product and Avoids Problems That Occur in Organic Blowing Agents, Such As Discoloration and Unpleasant Odors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Foaming Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Inorganic Foaming Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inorganic Foaming Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Bicarbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Foaming Agents include Bergen International, Otsuka Chemical, Eiwa Kasei Kogyo, Hebron, Ferro-Plast, ARP Materials, Dongjin Semichem, Kumyang and AF Supercell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inorganic Foaming Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Bicarbonate

Ammonium Carbonate

Ammonium Nitrite

Others

Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronic

Automobile Industry

Construction Industry

Furniture Industry

Others

Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inorganic Foaming Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inorganic Foaming Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inorganic Foaming Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Inorganic Foaming Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bergen International

Otsuka Chemical

Eiwa Kasei Kogyo

Hebron

Ferro-Plast

ARP Materials

Dongjin Semichem

Kumyang

AF Supercell

Palmarole

Qingdao Sinno Chemical

Kunshan Maijisen Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inorganic Foaming Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inorganic Foaming Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Foaming Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inorganic Foaming Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Foaming Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inorganic Foaming Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Foaming Agents Companies

4 S

