Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inorganic Phosphorus-based Flame Retardants Are a Broad and Expanding Class of Additives or Reactive Inorganic Compounds, Primarily Inorganic Phosphates Such As Ammonium Phosphate and Sodium Phosphate; They Also Include Ammonium Polyphosphate and Red Phosphorus. They Are Used to Improve the Fire Safety of Plastics, Textiles, Wood, Paper and Other Flammable Materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants in global, including the following market information:
Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phosphate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants include Thor, Italmatch Chemicals, Clariant, Budenheim, St. Louis Group, SMC Global, Safechem Solution, Baoxu Chemical and Zhejiang Wansheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phosphate
Ammonium Polyphosphate
Red Phosphorous
Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronic
Furniture Industry
Automobile Industry
Aerospace
Others
Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thor
Italmatch Chemicals
Clariant
Budenheim
St. Louis Group
SMC Global
Safechem Solution
Baoxu Chemical
Zhejiang Wansheng
Shandong Taixing New Material
Shaoyang Fusen Flame Retardant Material
Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardant
Qingdao Hongjin Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inorganic Phosphorous Flame Retardants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Phosphorous Flame
