Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SBS Hot Melt Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes include Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), Avery Dennison, Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive, Nan Pao, artimelt AG, GC Adhesives and Hangzhou Renhe and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SBS Hot Melt Adhesive

SIS Hot Melt Adhesive

Others

Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Tape

Non-Medical Tape

Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Avery Dennison

Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive

Nan Pao

artimelt AG

GC Adhesives

Hangzhou Renhe

Wanli Adhesive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

