Pre-colored Zirconia Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zirconium dioxide or zirconia is one of the most widely used ceramic oxides. Its applications range from use in abrasive products, dental bridges and crowns, additive in paints and lacquers, in fuel cell membranes and in joint implants. Pre-colored Zirconia combines the excellent properties of white blanks with the advantage of rapid processing. The ceramic veneering is optimally supported by the primers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-colored Zirconia in global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Pre-colored Zirconia companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-colored Zirconia market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electro Fused Zirconium Dioxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-colored Zirconia include Imerys, Saint-Gobain, Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Doral(AFM), Zircoa, TORAY, Dental Direkt, Innovnano Materials and Tosoh Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pre-colored Zirconia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electro Fused Zirconium Dioxide
Chemical Zirconium Dioxide
Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental Products
Ceramic
Others
Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pre-colored Zirconia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pre-colored Zirconia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pre-colored Zirconia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Pre-colored Zirconia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Imerys
Saint-Gobain
Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo
Doral(AFM)
Zircoa
TORAY
Dental Direkt
Innovnano Materials
Tosoh Corporation
Kuraray Noritake
Pritidenta
Kyocera-Precision
Metoxit AG
TAM Ceramics
Showa Denko
Bengbu Zhongheng
Sanxiang Advanced Materials
Jiaozuo Kelida New Materials
Zibo Guangtong Chemical
Zhejiang Zr-Valley
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pre-colored Zirconia Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pre-colored Zirconia Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pre-colored Zirconia Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pre-colored Zirconia Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pre-colored Zirconia Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pre-colored Zirconia Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pre-colored Zirconia Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pre-colored Zirconia Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pre-colored Zirconia Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pre-colored Zirconia Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-colored Zirconia Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pre-colored Zirconia Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-colored Zirconia Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-colored Zirconia Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-colored Zirconia Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
