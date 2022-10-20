Synthetic Ruby Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ruby is aluminum oxide colored red by chromium. Synthetic ruby is?often made by simply melting aluminum oxide that contains a trace of chromium?. The resulting crystal has the same internal atomic structure as natural ruby as well as the same optical properties, hardness, and chemical composition.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Ruby in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Ruby Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Ruby Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Gram)

Global top five Synthetic Ruby companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Ruby market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flame Melting Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Ruby include Chatham Inc., Kashan, Ramaura, Pure Grown Diamond, Tairus, Lead Mens, Xuping Jewelry, Guangxi Foxi and ZhanXin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Ruby manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Ruby Market, by Synthesis Method, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Gram)

Global Synthetic Ruby Market Segment Percentages, by Synthesis Method, 2021 (%)

Flame Melting Method

Flux Method

Hydrothermal Method

Global Synthetic Ruby Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Gram)

Global Synthetic Ruby Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Jewelry

Other

Global Synthetic Ruby Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Gram)

Global Synthetic Ruby Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Ruby revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Ruby revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Ruby sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Gram)

Key companies Synthetic Ruby sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chatham Inc.

Kashan

Ramaura

Pure Grown Diamond

Tairus

Lead Mens

Xuping Jewelry

Guangxi Foxi

ZhanXin

XingYu

Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical

Biron Gemstones

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Ruby Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Synthesis Method

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Ruby Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Ruby Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Ruby Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Ruby Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Ruby Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Ruby Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Ruby Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Ruby Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Ruby Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Ruby Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Ruby Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Ruby Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Ruby Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Ruby Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Ruby Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Synthesis Method – Global Synthetic Ruby Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flame

