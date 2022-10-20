Sintered Magnesia Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sintered magnesia is usually called re-burned magnesia, which is made of magnesite by sintering in high temperature shaft kiln. MgO content is high, usually between 90~93%, is the production of common magnesia brick and refractory materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sintered Magnesia in global, including the following market information:
Global Sintered Magnesia Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sintered Magnesia Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Sintered Magnesia companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sintered Magnesia market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.90 Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sintered Magnesia include SMZ Jelsava, RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Kumas Magnesite Works, Nedmag BV, Grecian Magnesite, Baymag and Industrias Penoles, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sintered Magnesia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sintered Magnesia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sintered Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.90 Grade
0.95 Grade
0.97 Grade
Other
Global Sintered Magnesia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sintered Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Steel Industry
Cement Industry
Non-ferrous Metal Industry
Glass Industry
Other
Global Sintered Magnesia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sintered Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sintered Magnesia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sintered Magnesia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sintered Magnesia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Sintered Magnesia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SMZ Jelsava
RHI-Magnesita
Magnezit Group
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
Kumas Magnesite Works
Nedmag BV
Grecian Magnesite
Baymag
Industrias Penoles
Ube Material Industries
Silkem
Haicheng Houying Group
Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
Haicheng Huayu Group
Jiachen Group
Qinghua Refractory Group
Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sintered Magnesia Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sintered Magnesia Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sintered Magnesia Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sintered Magnesia Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sintered Magnesia Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sintered Magnesia Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sintered Magnesia Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sintered Magnesia Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sintered Magnesia Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sintered Magnesia Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sintered Magnesia Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sintered Magnesia Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sintered Magnesia Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sintered Magnesia Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sintered Magnesia Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sintered Magnesia Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sintered Magnesia Market Size Markets, 2021 &
