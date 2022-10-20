Uncategorized

LIB Anode Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

LIB Anode market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LIB Anode market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Others

Segment by Application

Power Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Company

BTR New Energy

Hitachi Chem

Shanshan Tech

JFE

Mitsubishi Chem

Nippon Carbon

Zichen Tech

Kureha

ZETO

Sinuo Industrial Development

Morgan AM&T Hairong

Chengdu Xingneng New Materials

Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development

HGL

Shinzoom

CHNM

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 LIB Anode Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LIB Anode Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Graphite
1.2.3 Synthetic Graphite
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LIB Anode Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Battery
1.3.3 Energy Storage Battery
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LIB Anode Production
2.1 Global LIB Anode Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LIB Anode Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LIB Anode Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LIB Anode Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LIB Anode Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global LIB Anode Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global LIB Anode Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global LIB Anode Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global LIB Anode Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global LIB Anode Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global LIB Anode Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales LIB Anode by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global LIB Anode Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global LIB Anode Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
 

 

