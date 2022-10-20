Global EUV Photoresists Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
EUV Photoresists market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EUV Photoresists market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Dry Photoresist
Liquid Photoresist
Segment by Application
Integrated Circuit
Discrete Device
By Company
JSR
TOK
Shin-Etsu Chemical
FUJIFILM Electronic Materials
Sumitomo
Dongjin Semichem
DuPont
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EUV Photoresists Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EUV Photoresists Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dry Photoresist
1.2.3 Liquid Photoresist
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EUV Photoresists Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Integrated Circuit
1.3.3 Discrete Device
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EUV Photoresists Production
2.1 Global EUV Photoresists Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EUV Photoresists Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EUV Photoresists Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EUV Photoresists Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EUV Photoresists Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EUV Photoresists Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EUV Photoresists Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EUV Photoresists Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EUV Photoresists Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EUV Photoresists Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EUV Photoresists Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales EUV Photoresists by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global EUV Photoresists Revenue by Region
