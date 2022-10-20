Imazethapyr API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Imazethapyr API in global, including the following market information:

Global Imazethapyr API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Imazethapyr API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Imazethapyr API companies in 2021 (%)

The global Imazethapyr API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Imazethapyr API include BASF, ADAMA, Shandong CYNDA (Group) Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd. and Nufarm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Imazethapyr API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Imazethapyr API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Imazethapyr API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 96%

Global Imazethapyr API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Imazethapyr API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soybean

Others

Global Imazethapyr API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Imazethapyr API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Imazethapyr API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Imazethapyr API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Imazethapyr API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Imazethapyr API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

ADAMA

Shandong CYNDA (Group) Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Nufarm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Imazethapyr API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Imazethapyr API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Imazethapyr API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Imazethapyr API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Imazethapyr API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Imazethapyr API Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Imazethapyr API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Imazethapyr API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Imazethapyr API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Imazethapyr API Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Imazethapyr API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Imazethapyr API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Imazethapyr API Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imazethapyr API Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Imazethapyr API Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imazethapyr API Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Imazethapyr API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity 98%



