Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Are Blowing Agents That Take Heat Away from Chemical Reactions. They Are Based on the Decomposition Reaction of Inorganic Chemicals to Produce Gases Such As Carbon Dioxide, Which Produces Foam with a Smaller Pore Structure and Improves the Appearance and Physical Properties of the Product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents include Bergen International, Otsuka Chemical, Eiwa Kasei Kogyo, Hebron, Ferro-Plast, Reedy Chemical Foam, ARP Materials, Dongjin Semichem and Kumyang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market, by Form, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Form, 2021 (%)
Powder
Granule
Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging Industry
Automobile Industry
Construction Industry
Garment Industry
Others
Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bergen International
Otsuka Chemical
Eiwa Kasei Kogyo
Hebron
Ferro-Plast
Reedy Chemical Foam
ARP Materials
Dongjin Semichem
Kumyang
AF Supercell
Palmarole
Hangzhou Hi-tech Fine Chemical
Kunshan Maijisen Composites
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Form
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents Players in Global Market
