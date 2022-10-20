Extruded Polyolefin Foam Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Extruded Polyolefin Foam market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Extruded Polyolefin Foam market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PP Foam
PE Foam
EVA Foam
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive Parts
Anti-Static
Electronics Hardware
Sports & Leisure
Other
By Company
Borealis AG
Intec Foams
Ultralon Foam Group
Sekisui Chemical
Borouge
Kaneka
BASF
Dow
Trocellen GmbH
NMC International
Furukawa
Zotefoams
Armacell
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Extruded Polyolefin Foam Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PP Foam
1.2.3 PE Foam
1.2.4 EVA Foam
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive Parts
1.3.4 Anti-Static
1.3.5 Electronics Hardware
1.3.6 Sports & Leisure
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Production
2.1 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Extruded Polyolefin Foam Sales b
