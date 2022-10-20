Waterborne Curing Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Waterborne Curing Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterborne Curing Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Amine Based
Anhydrides Based
Other Type
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Wind Energy
Others
By Company
Olin Corporation
Hexion
Huntsman
BASF
Evonik Industries
Kukdo Chemical
Reichhold
Atul
Aditya Birla Group
Air Products
Cardolite
Gabriel Performance Products
Mitsubishi Chemical
Incorez
Hitachi Chemical
Shangdong DEYUAN
Yun Teh Industrial
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterborne Curing Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amine Based
1.2.3 Anhydrides Based
1.2.4 Other Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Wind Energy
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Production
2.1 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Waterborne Curing Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Waterborne Curing Agen
