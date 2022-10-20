Uncategorized

Global Biodegradable Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Biodegradable Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hot Melt Adhesives

Heat Seal Adhesives

PSA Adhesives

Other

Segment by Application

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Medical

Other

By Company

NatureWorks

Novamont

BASF

TOYOCHEM

BC Adhesives

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot Melt Adhesives
1.2.3 Heat Seal Adhesives
1.2.4 PSA Adhesives
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biodegradab

 

