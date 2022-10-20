Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Eco-friendly Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Compostable Adhesives

Biodegradable Adhesives

Recyclable Adhesives

Other

Segment by Application

Packaging

Medical

Agriculture

Other

By Company

BASF

NatureWorks

TOYOCHEM

Novamont

tesa SE

BC Adhesives

Beardow Adams

ecoenclose

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Compostable Adhesives

1.2.3 Biodegradable Adhesives

1.2.4 Recyclable Adhesives

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production

2.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Sales

