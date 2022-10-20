Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Eco-friendly Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Compostable Adhesives
Biodegradable Adhesives
Recyclable Adhesives
Other
Segment by Application
Packaging
Medical
Agriculture
Other
By Company
BASF
NatureWorks
TOYOCHEM
Novamont
tesa SE
BC Adhesives
Beardow Adams
ecoenclose
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Compostable Adhesives
1.2.3 Biodegradable Adhesives
1.2.4 Recyclable Adhesives
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Sales
