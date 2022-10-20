Food Grade Phenylalanine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Phenylalanine in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Food Grade Phenylalanine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Phenylalanine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Animal Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Phenylalanine include Ajinomoto, Daesang, Kyowa, Amino GmbH, Livzon, Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share, Amino Acid, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical and Jiahe Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade Phenylalanine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Animal Source

Nut Source

Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Medical

Feed

Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Phenylalanine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Phenylalanine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Phenylalanine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Food Grade Phenylalanine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto

Daesang

Kyowa

Amino GmbH

Livzon

Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share

Amino Acid

Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical

Jiahe Biotech

Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients

Haitian Amino Acid

SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical

ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Phenylalanine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Phenylalanine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Phenylalanine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Phenylalanine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Phenylalanine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Phenylalanine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Phenylalanine Companies

