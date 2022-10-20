Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Finished Seamless Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hot Finished Seamless Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel & Alloys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Finished Seamless Pipes include Zaffertec S.L. (Spain), Cimco Europe C.F. (Italy), Wheatland Tube Company (U.S.), Techint Group SpA (Italy), ISMT Ltd. (India), ALCO SAS (Colombia), Shalco Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), UMW Group (Malaysia) and United Seamless Tubular Pvt. Ltd. (India), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Finished Seamless Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel & Alloys

Copper & Alloys

Nickel & Alloys

Others

Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure & Construction

Power Generation

Automotive

Engineering

Others

Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Finished Seamless Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Finished Seamless Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Finished Seamless Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Finished Seamless Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hot Finished Seamless Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zaffertec S.L. (Spain)

Cimco Europe C.F. (Italy)

Wheatland Tube Company (U.S.)

Techint Group SpA (Italy)

ISMT Ltd. (India)

ALCO SAS (Colombia)

Shalco Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

UMW Group (Malaysia)

United Seamless Tubular Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg)

Vallourec AG (France)

IPP Europe Ltd. (U.K.)

