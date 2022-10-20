Full-fat Ice Cream Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Full-fat Ice Cream in global, including the following market information:
Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Full-fat Ice Cream companies in 2021 (%)
The global Full-fat Ice Cream market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chocolate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Full-fat Ice Cream include Unilever, Inspire Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kwality Wall?s, American Dairy Queen Corporation, Nestl?, Blue Bell Creameries, Cold Stone Creamery and Danone S.A. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Full-fat Ice Cream manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chocolate
Vanilla
Fruit
Others
Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market, by Distribution Channels, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channels, 2021 (%)
Foodservice
Retail
Others
Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Full-fat Ice Cream revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Full-fat Ice Cream revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Full-fat Ice Cream sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Full-fat Ice Cream sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Unilever
Inspire Brands, Inc.
General Mills, Inc.
Kwality Wall?s
American Dairy Queen Corporation
Nestl?
Blue Bell Creameries
Cold Stone Creamery
Danone S.A.
NadaMoo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Full-fat Ice Cream Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channels
1.3 Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Full-fat Ice Cream Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Full-fat Ice Cream Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Full-fat Ice Cream Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Full-fat Ice Cream Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Full-fat Ice Cream Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Full-fat Ice Cream Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Full-fat Ice Cream Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Full-fat Ice Cream Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Full-fat Ice Cream Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Full-fat Ice Cream Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Full-fat Ice Cream Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Full-fat Ice Cream Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Full-fat Ice Cream Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Full-fat Ice Cream Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Full-fat Ice Cream
