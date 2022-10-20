Vegan Meat Alternatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegan Meat Alternatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Vegan Meat Alternatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vegan Meat Alternatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vegan Meat Alternatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vegan Meat Alternatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beef Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vegan Meat Alternatives include Danone S.A., Conagra, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., DAIYA FOODS INC., Alpro, Kellogg. Company, Amy's Kitchen and Impossible Foods Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vegan Meat Alternatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vegan Meat Alternatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vegan Meat Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Seafood

Others

Global Vegan Meat Alternatives Market, by Distribution Channels, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vegan Meat Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channels, 2021 (%)

Food Chains

Vegetarian Restaurant

Supermarket

Online Sales

Others

Global Vegan Meat Alternatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vegan Meat Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vegan Meat Alternatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vegan Meat Alternatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vegan Meat Alternatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vegan Meat Alternatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danone S.A.

Conagra, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Axiom Foods, Inc.

DAIYA FOODS INC.

Alpro

Kellogg. Company

Amy's Kitchen

Impossible Foods Inc.

Beyond Meat

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

4 Sights

