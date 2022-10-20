Foie Gras Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Foie gras is a luxury food product made of the liver of a duck or goose that has been specially fattened. Today, the strongly flavoured duck foie gras is the most popular variety. However, the particular refinement and delicacy of goose Foie Gras mean it too has no shortage of enthusiasts.

A raw goose foie gras generally weighs between 600g and 700g while a raw duck foie gras usually comes in at between 450g and 600g. However, to be labeled ?foie gras?, a minimum weight is required: 400g for a goose foie gras and 300g for a duck foie gras.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foie Gras in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Foie Gras companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foie Gras market was valued at 783.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1038.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Goose Foies Gras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foie Gras include Euralis Group, Delpeyrat, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Sanrougey, Foie Gras Partners, Hudson Valley Foie Gras, Comtesse du Barry, Importrus and Volex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foie Gras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foie Gras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foie Gras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foie Gras Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foie Gras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foie Gras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foie Gras Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foie Gras Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foie Gras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foie Gras Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foie Gras Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foie Gras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foie Gras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foie Gras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foie Gras Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foie Gras Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foie Gras Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Foie Gras Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Goose Foies Gras

4.1.3 Duck Foies Gras

4.2 By Type – Global Foie Gras Revenue & Forecasts

