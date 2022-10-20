PET Bottle Flakes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PET Bottle Flakes in global, including the following market information:
Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five PET Bottle Flakes companies in 2021 (%)
The global PET Bottle Flakes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PET Bottle Flakes include RETAL, Plastipak, Hon Chuan Group, Resilux NV, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise, Seda de Barcelona, Amraz Group, Zijiang Enterprise and SGT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PET Bottle Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PET Bottle Flakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms
Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms
Global PET Bottle Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Carbonated Drinks
Water
Other Drinks
Edible Oils
Food
Non-Food
Global PET Bottle Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PET Bottle Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PET Bottle Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PET Bottle Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies PET Bottle Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RETAL
Plastipak
Hon Chuan Group
Resilux NV
Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise
Seda de Barcelona
Amraz Group
Zijiang Enterprise
SGT
Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic
Gatronova
Alpla
Koksan
Eskapet
INTERGULFEMPOL
Esterform
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PET Bottle Flakes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PET Bottle Flakes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PET Bottle Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PET Bottle Flakes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PET Bottle Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PET Bottle Flakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PET Bottle Flakes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Bottle Flakes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PET Bottle Flakes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Bottle Flakes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Size Markets, 2021 &
