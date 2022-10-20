Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients include Cargill, ADM, COFCO, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International, China Grain Reserves Corporation, Beidahuang Group and Marubeni Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Fishmeal

Others

Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chicken

Duck

Cattle

Others

Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

ADM

COFCO

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

Wilmar International

China Grain Reserves Corporation

Beidahuang Group

Marubeni Corporation

ZEN-NOH

Glencore Agriculture

Ingredion Incorporated

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

