Irrigation Automation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic irrigation is the use of a device to operate irrigation structures so the change of flow of water from bays can occur in the absence of the irrigator. Automation can be used in a number of ways: to start and stop irrigation through supply channel outlets. to start and stop pumps.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Irrigation Automation System in global, including the following market information:

Global Irrigation Automation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-irrigation-automation-system-forecast-2022-2028-834

Global Irrigation Automation System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Irrigation Automation System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Irrigation Automation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Irrigation Automation System include Netafim, Jain Irrigation Systems, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Orbit Irrigation, Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird and Weathermatic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Irrigation Automation System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Irrigation Automation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Irrigation Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Global Irrigation Automation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Irrigation Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farm

Greehouse

Turf and Landscape

Golf Courses

Other

Global Irrigation Automation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Irrigation Automation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Irrigation Automation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Irrigation Automation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Irrigation Automation System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Irrigation Automation System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Netafim

Jain Irrigation Systems

Valmont Industries

The Toro Company

Orbit Irrigation

Lindsay Corporation

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird

Weathermatic

HydroPoint Data Systems

Scotts

Nelson Irrigation

Calsense

Galcon

Rubicon Water

Irritec Corporate

Mottech

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-irrigation-automation-system-forecast-2022-2028-834

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Irrigation Automation System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Irrigation Automation System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Irrigation Automation System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Irrigation Automation System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Irrigation Automation System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Irrigation Automation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Irrigation Automation System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Irrigation Automation System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Irrigation Automation System Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-irrigation-automation-system-forecast-2022-2028-834

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Irrigation Automation System Market Research Report 2022

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications