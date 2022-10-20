Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Amino Acid Based Biostimulants in global, including the following market information:
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Amino Acid Based Biostimulants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foliar Treatment Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Amino Acid Based Biostimulants include OMEX, Agrinos, Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Marrone Bio Innovation, Italpollina SpA, Haifa Group and Novozymes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Amino Acid Based Biostimulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foliar Treatment Type
Soil Treatment Type
Seed Treatment Type
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals & Grains
Turf & Ornamentals
Others
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Amino Acid Based Biostimulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Amino Acid Based Biostimulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Amino Acid Based Biostimulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Amino Acid Based Biostimulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OMEX
Agrinos
Valagro SpA
Biolchim SPA
Isagro
Marrone Bio Innovation
Italpollina SpA
Haifa Group
Novozymes
ATL?NTICA AGRICOLA
Biostadt
MICROMIX
Syngenta
Bayer AG
UPL
SICIT Group SpA
Humintech
Brandt
GNP AGROSCIENCES
Andermatt Biocontrol AG
Pherobio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Compani
