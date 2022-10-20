Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amino Acid Based Biostimulants in global, including the following market information:

Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Amino Acid Based Biostimulants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foliar Treatment Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amino Acid Based Biostimulants include OMEX, Agrinos, Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Marrone Bio Innovation, Italpollina SpA, Haifa Group and Novozymes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Amino Acid Based Biostimulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foliar Treatment Type

Soil Treatment Type

Seed Treatment Type

Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Turf & Ornamentals

Others

Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amino Acid Based Biostimulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amino Acid Based Biostimulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Amino Acid Based Biostimulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Amino Acid Based Biostimulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OMEX

Agrinos

Valagro SpA

Biolchim SPA

Isagro

Marrone Bio Innovation

Italpollina SpA

Haifa Group

Novozymes

ATL?NTICA AGRICOLA

Biostadt

MICROMIX

Syngenta

Bayer AG

UPL

SICIT Group SpA

Humintech

Brandt

GNP AGROSCIENCES

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Pherobio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Compani

