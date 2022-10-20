Self Watering Living Walls Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Self Watering Living Walls Are Vertical Structures of Living Plants with Built-in Automatic Irrigation Systems with Different Types of Plants Attached to Them. the Surface Layer is Usually Planted in a Growing Medium Consisting of Soil or Water on the Surface or Structure of a Fixed Wall or Movable Fa?ade.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Self Watering Living Walls in global, including the following market information:
Global Self Watering Living Walls Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Self Watering Living Walls Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Self Watering Living Walls companies in 2021 (%)
The global Self Watering Living Walls market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soil-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self Watering Living Walls include Miami Vertical Garden, UpScapers, Zauben, LiveWall, Plant Steps, Plants On Walls, GINKGOWALLS, ANS Group and Ecogreen Landscape Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self Watering Living Walls manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self Watering Living Walls Market, by Culture Media, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self Watering Living Walls Market Segment Percentages, by Culture Media, 2021 (%)
Soil-based
Water-based
Others
Global Self Watering Living Walls Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self Watering Living Walls Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global Self Watering Living Walls Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self Watering Living Walls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Self Watering Living Walls revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Self Watering Living Walls revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Self Watering Living Walls sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Self Watering Living Walls sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Miami Vertical Garden
UpScapers
Zauben
LiveWall
Plant Steps
Plants On Walls
GINKGOWALLS
ANS Group
Ecogreen Landscape Technologies
Naava
Plant Wall Design
Plant Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self Watering Living Walls Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Culture Media
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self Watering Living Walls Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self Watering Living Walls Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self Watering Living Walls Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self Watering Living Walls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Self Watering Living Walls Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self Watering Living Walls Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self Watering Living Walls Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self Watering Living Walls Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Self Watering Living Walls Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Self Watering Living Walls Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self Watering Living Walls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Self Watering Living Walls Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Watering Living Walls Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self Watering Living Walls Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
