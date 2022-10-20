Metal 3D Printing Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metal 3D printing is a laser-based technology that uses powdered metals. Similar to laser sintering, a high-powered laser selectively binds together particles on the powder bed while the machine distributes even layers of metallic powder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal 3D Printing Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal 3D Printing Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Bed Fusion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal 3D Printing Service include Oerlikon AM, Materialise, FIT, Protolabs, BLT, Fathom, Sculpteo, Sandvik and Stratasys Direct, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal 3D Printing Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder Bed Fusion
Direct Energy Deposition
Binder Jetting
Bound Powder Extrusion
Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Healthcare and Dental
Academic Research
Others
Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal 3D Printing Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal 3D Printing Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Oerlikon AM
Materialise
FIT
Protolabs
BLT
Fathom
Sculpteo
Sandvik
Stratasys Direct
ExOne
MX3D
3D Systems
GE Additive
Digital Metal
EOS
Morf3D
Si ntavia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal 3D Printing Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal 3D Printing Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal 3D Printing Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal 3D Printing Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal 3D Printing Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal 3D Printing Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal 3D Printing Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Metal 3D Printing Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal 3D Printing Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal 3D Printing Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal 3D Printing Service Companies
4 Market Si
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications