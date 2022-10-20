Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PACS is a term that most healthcare professionals are familiar with. PACS is an acronym for picture archiving and communication system. It is a technology used for medical imaging. These systems are used by hospitals and other healthcare facilities to store and share the images created by various medical equipment, such as x-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds, and CT scans.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based PACS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare), Fujifilm, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert, Change Healthcare, Ashva Digital Healthcare and Dell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based PACS
On-premise PACS
Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinics
Others
Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare)
Fujifilm
Carestream Health
Agfa-Gevaert
Change Healthcare
Ashva Digital Healthcare
Dell
Sectra AB
CERNER
INFINITT Healthcare
Visage Imaging
PaxeraHealth
Esaote SpA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
