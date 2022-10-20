Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PACS is a term that most healthcare professionals are familiar with. PACS is an acronym for picture archiving and communication system. It is a technology used for medical imaging. These systems are used by hospitals and other healthcare facilities to store and share the images created by various medical equipment, such as x-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds, and CT scans.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-healthcare-picture-archiving-communication-system-forecast-2022-2028-378

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based PACS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare), Fujifilm, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert, Change Healthcare, Ashva Digital Healthcare and Dell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based PACS

On-premise PACS

Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare)

Fujifilm

Carestream Health

Agfa-Gevaert

Change Healthcare

Ashva Digital Healthcare

Dell

Sectra AB

CERNER

INFINITT Healthcare

Visage Imaging

PaxeraHealth

Esaote SpA

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-healthcare-picture-archiving-communication-system-forecast-2022-2028-378

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-healthcare-picture-archiving-communication-system-forecast-2022-2028-378

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications