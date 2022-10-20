Bottled Water Delivery Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bottled Water Delivery Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bottled Water Delivery Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bottled Water Delivery Service include DS Services, Costco Wholesale, Crystal Springs, Sparkletts, Primo Water, ReadyRefresh, Culligan Water and Nestl?, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bottled Water Delivery Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5L

3L

Others

Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Office

Others

Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bottled Water Delivery Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bottled Water Delivery Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DS Services

Costco Wholesale

Crystal Springs

Sparkletts

Primo Water

ReadyRefresh

Culligan Water

Nestl?

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bottled Water Delivery Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bottled Water Delivery Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bottled Water Delivery Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bottled Water Delivery Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Bottled Water Delivery Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottled Water Delivery Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bottled Water Delivery Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

