Global and United States High-Performance Fabrics Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
High-Performance Fabrics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Performance Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the High-Performance Fabrics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Coated Fabrics
Polyamide
High-Tenacity Polyester
Composite Fabrics
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial
Defense and Public Safety
Construction
Fire-Fighting
Aerospace and Automotive
Sports Apparel
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Chukoh Chemical Industries
Sigmatex
Toray
Tencate
Joyson Safety Systems
Omnova
Spradling
INVISTA
Milliken
W. L. Gore and Associates
Teijin
Hexcel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-Performance Fabrics Product Introduction
1.2 Global High-Performance Fabrics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global High-Performance Fabrics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global High-Performance Fabrics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States High-Performance Fabrics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States High-Performance Fabrics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States High-Performance Fabrics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 High-Performance Fabrics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High-Performance Fabrics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High-Performance Fabrics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 High-Performance Fabrics Market Dynamics
1.5.1 High-Performance Fabrics Industry Trends
1.5.2 High-Performance Fabrics Market Drivers
1.5.3 High-Performance Fabrics Market Challenges
1.5.4 High-Performance Fabrics Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 High-Performance Fabrics Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Coated Fabrics
2.1.2 Polyamide
2.1.3 High-Tenacity Polyester
2.1.4 Composite Fabrics
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Global High-Performance Fabrics Ma
