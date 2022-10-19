Global Bromine Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bromine Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bromine Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sodium Bromide
Calcium Bromide
Zinc Bromide
Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBPA)
DeCalcium Bromideomodiphenyl ethane (DBDPE)
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Construction Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Electronics Industry
Others
By Company
ICL-Group
Albemarle Corporation
Lanxess
TETRA Technologies Inc.
Gulf Resources Inc.
Tosoh Corporation
Tata Chemicals Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bromine Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bromine Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sodium Bromide
1.2.3 Calcium Bromide
1.2.4 Zinc Bromide
1.2.5 Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBPA)
1.2.6 DeCalcium Bromideomodiphenyl ethane (DBDPE)
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bromine Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Oil and Gas Industry
1.3.4 Construction Industry
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.6 Electronics Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bromine Derivatives Production
2.1 Global Bromine Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bromine Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bromine Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bromine Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bromine Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bromine Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bromine Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bromine Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global B
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/