Global Construction Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Construction Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Epoxy Resins
Polystyrene
Polycarbonate
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Others
Segment by Application
Walls
Floorings
Piping
Windows
Roofs
Insulation and Sliding
Glazing
Clading
Others
By Company
HB Fuller
Huntsman
Momentive
Solvay
Evonik
DuPont
Arkema
Croda
SCG
Sika
Henkel
PolyOne
3M
Formosa
BASF
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Construction Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Resins
1.2.3 Polystyrene
1.2.4 Polycarbonate
1.2.5 Polyethylene
1.2.6 Polypropylene
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Walls
1.3.3 Floorings
1.3.4 Piping
1.3.5 Windows
1.3.6 Roofs
1.3.7 Insulation and Sliding
1.3.8 Glazing
1.3.9 Clading
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Construction Polymer Production
2.1 Global Construction Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Construction Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Construction Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Construction Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Construction Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Construction Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Construction Polymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Construction Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Construction Polymer Reve
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/