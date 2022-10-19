Uncategorized

Global Construction Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Construction Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Epoxy Resins

Polystyrene

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Segment by Application

Walls

Floorings

Piping

Windows

Roofs

Insulation and Sliding

Glazing

Clading

Others

By Company

HB Fuller

Huntsman

Momentive

Solvay

Evonik

DuPont

Arkema

Croda

SCG

Sika

Henkel

PolyOne

3M

Formosa

BASF

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Construction Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Resins
1.2.3 Polystyrene
1.2.4 Polycarbonate
1.2.5 Polyethylene
1.2.6 Polypropylene
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Walls
1.3.3 Floorings
1.3.4 Piping
1.3.5 Windows
1.3.6 Roofs
1.3.7 Insulation and Sliding
1.3.8 Glazing
1.3.9 Clading
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Construction Polymer Production
2.1 Global Construction Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Construction Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Construction Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Construction Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Construction Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Construction Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Construction Polymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Construction Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Construction Polymer Reve

 

