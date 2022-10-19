Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Friction Modifier Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Friction Modifier Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Organic
Inorganic
Graphite
Segment by Application
Automotive Lubricants
Industrial Lubricants
Aviation Lubricants
Rail Lubricants
Power Generation Lubricants
By Company
BASF
King
BRB
Croda
Afton
Lubrizol
CSW
Lanxess
ABITEC
DOG
Dorf KETAL
Wynn's
Chevron
Adeka
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Friction Modifier Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Organic
1.2.3 Inorganic
1.2.4 Graphite
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Lubricants
1.3.3 Industrial Lubricants
1.3.4 Aviation Lubricants
1.3.5 Rail Lubricants
1.3.6 Power Generation Lubricants
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Friction Modifier Additives Production
2.1 Global Friction Modifier Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Friction Modifier Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Friction Modifier Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Friction Modifier Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Friction Modifier Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Friction Modifier Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/