Global Filament Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Filament Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Filament Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single Sided Tapes
Double Sided Tapes
Segment by Application
Bundling
Strapping
Insulation
Carton Sealing
Sealing
Others
By Company
3M
Intertape
Tesa
Canadian
Saint-Gobain Performance
Krush Adhesive Tape
Sekisui TA
Pro Tapes & Specialties
PPM
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Filament Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Filament Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Sided Tapes
1.2.3 Double Sided Tapes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Filament Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bundling
1.3.3 Strapping
1.3.4 Insulation
1.3.5 Carton Sealing
1.3.6 Sealing
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Filament Tapes Production
2.1 Global Filament Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Filament Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Filament Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Filament Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Filament Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Filament Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Filament Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Filament Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Filament Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Filament Tapes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Filament Tapes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Filament Tapes by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Filament Tape
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/