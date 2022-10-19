Global Magnesium Metal Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Magnesium Metal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium Metal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

95%-97%

97%-99%

Above 99%

Segment by Application

Aluminium Alloys

Die-Casting

Desulphurization

Metal Reduction

Others

By Company

Wenxi YinGuang

Taiyuan Tongxiang

US Magnesium

Dead Sea

POSCO

RIMA

Solikamsk

Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin

Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnesium Metal Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnesium Metal Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 95%-97%

1.2.3 97%-99%

1.2.4 Above 99%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnesium Metal Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aluminium Alloys

1.3.3 Die-Casting

1.3.4 Desulphurization

1.3.5 Metal Reduction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Magnesium Metal Production

2.1 Global Magnesium Metal Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Magnesium Metal Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Magnesium Metal Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Magnesium Metal Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Magnesium Metal Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Magnesium Metal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Magnesium Metal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Magnesium Metal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Magnesium Metal Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Magnesium Metal Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Magnesium Metal Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Magnesium Metal by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global

