Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyarylamide (PARA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyarylamide (PARA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/165591/global-polyarylamide-market-2028-945

Poly-p-benzamide

Segment by Application

Textil

Chemical

Consummer Goods

Others

By Company

3M Company(United States)

Arkema Group(France)

Asahi Glass Co Ltd(Japan)

BASF SE(Germany)

Celanese Corporation(United States)

Daikin Industries Ltd(Japan)

DIC Corporation(Japan)

Dongyue Group Limited(China)

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company(United States)

EMS-Chemie Holding AG(Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

Fortron Industries LLC(United States)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited(India)

Halopolymer OJSC(Russia)

Honeywell International Inc.(United States)

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd(China)

Kuraray Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Kureha Corporation(Japan)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.(Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.(Japan)

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Royal DSM N.V.(The Netherlands)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)(Saudi Arabia)

Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd(China)

SK Chemicals Co Ltd(INITZ)(South Korea)

Solvay SA(Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited(Japan)

The Chemours Company(United States)

Toray Industries, Inc.(Japan)

UBE Industries, Ltd.(Japan)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/165591/global-polyarylamide-market-2028-945

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyarylamide (PARA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide

1.2.3 Poly-p-benzamide

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Textil

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Consummer Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Production

2.1 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Polyarylamide (P

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/165591/global-polyarylamide-market-2028-945

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/