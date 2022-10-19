Uncategorized

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Potassium tert.-butylate Powder

Potassium tert.-butylate in Tetrahydrofuran (20 %)

Other KTB Solutions

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Liquid Crystal Materials

Printing and Dyeing

Catalyst

Others

By Company

BASF

Evonik

Rockwood Lithium GmbH

Syntor Fine Chemicals

Genchem & Genpharm

Hanhong

Suparna Chemicals

Hongze Xinxing Chem

Health Chemicals Co.

FUXIER Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Potassium tert.-butylate Powder
1.2.3 Potassium tert.-butylate in Tetrahydrofuran (20 %)
1.2.4 Other KTB Solutions
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Pesticide
1.3.4 Liquid Crystal Materials
1.3.5 Printing and Dyeing
1.3.6 Catalyst
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Production
2.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2

 

