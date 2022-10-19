Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Potassium tert.-butylate Powder
Potassium tert.-butylate in Tetrahydrofuran (20 %)
Other KTB Solutions
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Pesticide
Liquid Crystal Materials
Printing and Dyeing
Catalyst
Others
By Company
BASF
Evonik
Rockwood Lithium GmbH
Syntor Fine Chemicals
Genchem & Genpharm
Hanhong
Suparna Chemicals
Hongze Xinxing Chem
Health Chemicals Co.
FUXIER Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Potassium tert.-butylate Powder
1.2.3 Potassium tert.-butylate in Tetrahydrofuran (20 %)
1.2.4 Other KTB Solutions
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Pesticide
1.3.4 Liquid Crystal Materials
1.3.5 Printing and Dyeing
1.3.6 Catalyst
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Production
2.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2
