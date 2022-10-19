Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Acrylic Acid and Ester market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Acid and Ester market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylic Acid
Acrylic Ester
Segment by Application
Automotive
Coating
Chemical
Others
By Company
BASF
DOW
Nippon Shokubai
Akema
Formosa
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chem
Toagosei
Sasol
Hexion
Idemitsu Kosan
Jurong Chem
HUAYI
Satellite
Basf-YPC
Sanmu Group
Kaitai Petr
CNOOC
ChemChina
CNPC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylic Acid and Ester Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic Acid
1.2.3 Acrylic Ester
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Production
2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Acrylic Acid
