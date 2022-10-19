Man-made Solid Surface Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Man-made Solid Surface
This report contains market size and forecasts of Man-made Solid Surface in global, including the following market information:
Global Man-made Solid Surface Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Man-made Solid Surface Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)
Global top five Man-made Solid Surface companies in 2021 (%)
The global Man-made Solid Surface market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Man-made Solid Surface include Formica Corporation, DuPont, LX Hausys, LOTTE CHEMICAL CO., LTD, Trinseo, LivingStone, Meganite, Wilsonart and Swan. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Man-made Solid Surface manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Man-made Solid Surface Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Man-made Solid Surface Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alumina Trihydrate (ATH)
Acrylic
Others
Global Man-made Solid Surface Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Man-made Solid Surface Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Man-made Solid Surface Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Man-made Solid Surface Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Man-made Solid Surface revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Man-made Solid Surface revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Man-made Solid Surface sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)
Key companies Man-made Solid Surface sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Formica Corporation
DuPont
LX Hausys
LOTTE CHEMICAL CO., LTD
Trinseo
LivingStone
Meganite
Wilsonart
Swan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Man-made Solid Surface Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Man-made Solid Surface Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Man-made Solid Surface Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Man-made Solid Surface Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Man-made Solid Surface Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Man-made Solid Surface Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Man-made Solid Surface Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Man-made Solid Surface Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Man-made Solid Surface Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Man-made Solid Surface Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Man-made Solid Surface Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Man-made Solid Surface Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Man-made Solid Surface Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Solid Surface Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Man-made Solid Surface Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Solid Surface Companies
4 Sights by Product
