Animal Milk Replacer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Milk Replacer is a consistent quality feed to meet the growth and development targets of the young calf, lamb, piglet or other young animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Milk Replacer in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal Milk Replacer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal Milk Replacer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Animal Milk Replacer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Milk Replacer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whey Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Milk Replacer include Cargill, ADM, CHS, Land O?Lakes, Glanbia, Lactalis, VanDrie, FrieslandCampina and Nutreco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Animal Milk Replacer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Milk Replacer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Animal Milk Replacer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Whey Based
Skim Based
Global Animal Milk Replacer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Animal Milk Replacer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Calf
Lamb
Piglet
Other
Global Animal Milk Replacer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Animal Milk Replacer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal Milk Replacer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal Milk Replacer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal Milk Replacer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Animal Milk Replacer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill
ADM
CHS
Land O?Lakes
Glanbia
Lactalis
VanDrie
FrieslandCampina
Nutreco
Alltech
Nukamel
Bewital Agri
Milk Products
Volac
Veanavite
Interchem (Ireland)
Calva Products
American Calf Products
Honneur
ProviCo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Animal Milk Replacer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Animal Milk Replacer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Animal Milk Replacer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Animal Milk Replacer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Animal Milk Replacer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Animal Milk Replacer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Animal Milk Replacer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Animal Milk Replacer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Animal Milk Replacer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Animal Milk Replacer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Animal Milk Replacer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Milk Replacer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Milk Replacer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Milk Replacer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Milk Replacer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Milk Replacer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
