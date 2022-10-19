Dried Milk Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dried milk is the milk dehydrated to about 5 percent of moisture by evaporation. ? called also milk powder, powdered milk.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Milk in global, including the following market information:
Global Dried Milk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dried Milk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Dried Milk companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dried Milk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Skim Fat Dried Milk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dried Milk include Danone, Nestle, FrieslandCampina, Arla, Vreugdenhil Dairy, Alpen Dairies, California Dairies, DFA and Lactalis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dried Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dried Milk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dried Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Skim Fat Dried Milk
Whole Fat Dried Milk
Others
Global Dried Milk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dried Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy Products Processing
Bakery
Snacks
Others
Global Dried Milk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dried Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dried Milk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dried Milk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dried Milk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Dried Milk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danone
Nestle
FrieslandCampina
Arla
Vreugdenhil Dairy
Alpen Dairies
California Dairies
DFA
Lactalis
Land O?Lakes
Fonterra
Westland
Tatura
Burra Foods
MG
Ausino
Yili
Mengniu
Feihe
Wondersun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dried Milk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dried Milk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dried Milk Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dried Milk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dried Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dried Milk Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dried Milk Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dried Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dried Milk Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dried Milk Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dried Milk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Milk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Milk Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Milk Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Milk Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Milk Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Milk Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Skim Fat Dried Milk
4.1.3 Whole Fat Dried Milk
4.1.4 Others
