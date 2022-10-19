Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Chemical Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Automative
Electrical Appliances
Construction
Medical Products
Packaging Materials
By Company
LG Chem
INEOS
SABIC
SamsungSDI Chemical
Toray
Trinseo
FCFC
JSR Corporation
Kumho Petrochemical
IRPC
Taita Chemical
Grand Pacific Petrochemical
Asahi Kasei Chemicals
SGPC
CNPC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chemical Grade
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automative
1.3.3 Electrical Appliances
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Medical Products
1.3.6 Packaging Materials
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Production
2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 V
