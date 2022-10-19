Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Chemical Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Automative

Electrical Appliances

Construction

Medical Products

Packaging Materials

By Company

LG Chem

INEOS

SABIC

SamsungSDI Chemical

Toray

Trinseo

FCFC

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical

IRPC

Taita Chemical

Grand Pacific Petrochemical

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

SGPC

CNPC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Chemical Grade

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automative

1.3.3 Electrical Appliances

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Medical Products

1.3.6 Packaging Materials

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Production

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile-styrene Copolymer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 V

