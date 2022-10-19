Digital Patient Monitor System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A patient monitoring system is a set of systems that enable medical professionals to monitor a patient’s health.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Patient Monitor System in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Patient Monitor System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Patient Monitor System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Patient Monitor System include GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Philips Healthcare, Mindray, Dragerwerk, Medtronic, OSI Systems, Fukuda Denshi and Masimo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Patient Monitor System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable

Stationary

Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Home

Others

Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Patient Monitor System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Patient Monitor System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Patient Monitor System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Patient Monitor System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Philips Healthcare

Mindray

Dragerwerk

Medtronic

OSI Systems

Fukuda Denshi

Masimo

Infinium Medical

Schiller

Mortara

Spacelabs Healthcare

CAS Medical Systems

BPL Medical Technologies

Hillrom

EDAN Instruments

Biolight

Hamilton Medical

Stryker

Draeger

Medidyne

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Patient Monitor System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Patient Monitor System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Patient Monitor System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Patient Monitor System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Patient Monitor System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Patient Monitor System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Patient Monitor System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Patient Monitor System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Patient Monitor System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Patient Monitor System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Patient Monitor System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Patient Monitor System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Patient Monitor System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Patient Monitor System Compani

