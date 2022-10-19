Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Asphalt Additives and Modifiers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Asphalt Additives

Asphalt Modifiers

Segment by Application

Road Construction and Paving

Roofing

Airport Construction

Others

By Company

BASF

DuPont

Dow

ArrMaz

Colasphalt

Evonik

Arkema Group

Engineered Additives

Kraton Performance Polymers

Kao Chemicals

Akzo Nobel

Huntsman

Sinopec

McAsphalt

Sasol Wax

Jiangsu Jinyang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Asphalt Additives

1.2.3 Asphalt Modifiers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Road Construction and Paving

1.3.3 Roofing

1.3.4 Airport Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Production

2.1 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Asphalt Additives and Modifiers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Glo

