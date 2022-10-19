Small Oxygen Concentrator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An?oxygen concentrator?is a medical device that gives you extra oxygen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Oxygen Concentrator in global, including the following market information:

Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Small Oxygen Concentrator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Small Oxygen Concentrator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Oxygen Concentrator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Small Oxygen Concentrator include Inogen, NGK Spark Plug, Yuyue Medical, Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Philips, ResMed, Linde and DeVilbiss Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Small Oxygen Concentrator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Stationary Oxygen Concentrator

Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Care

Home Care

Outdoor Care

Others

Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Small Oxygen Concentrator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Small Oxygen Concentrator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Small Oxygen Concentrator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Small Oxygen Concentrator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Inogen

NGK Spark Plug

Yuyue Medical

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Philips

ResMed

Linde

DeVilbiss Healthcare

O2 Concepts

Air Water Group

GF Health Products

Nidek Medical

Shenyang Canta

Precision Medical

Beijing Shenlu

Longfei Group

SysMed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Small Oxygen Concentrator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Oxygen Concentrator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Oxygen Concentrator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Oxygen Concentrator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Oxygen Concentrator Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Oxygen Concentrato

