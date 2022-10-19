Small Oxygen Concentrator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An?oxygen concentrator?is a medical device that gives you extra oxygen.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Oxygen Concentrator in global, including the following market information:
Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Small Oxygen Concentrator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small Oxygen Concentrator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Oxygen Concentrator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small Oxygen Concentrator include Inogen, NGK Spark Plug, Yuyue Medical, Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Philips, ResMed, Linde and DeVilbiss Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Small Oxygen Concentrator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable Oxygen Concentrator
Stationary Oxygen Concentrator
Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Care
Home Care
Outdoor Care
Others
Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small Oxygen Concentrator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small Oxygen Concentrator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Small Oxygen Concentrator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Small Oxygen Concentrator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Inogen
NGK Spark Plug
Yuyue Medical
Invacare
Teijin Pharma
Philips
ResMed
Linde
DeVilbiss Healthcare
O2 Concepts
Air Water Group
GF Health Products
Nidek Medical
Shenyang Canta
Precision Medical
Beijing Shenlu
Longfei Group
SysMed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small Oxygen Concentrator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Small Oxygen Concentrator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Oxygen Concentrator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Oxygen Concentrator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Oxygen Concentrator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Oxygen Concentrator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Oxygen Concentrato
