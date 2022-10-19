Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Ultrasonic Generator in global, including the following market information:
Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surgical Ultrasonic Generator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-frequency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surgical Ultrasonic Generator include W&H Dentalwerk International, PiezoDrive, EMS Electro Medical Systems, Satelec, Olympus, Ethicon (J&J), Mectron, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG and COMEG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surgical Ultrasonic Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-frequency
Multi-frequency
Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Medical Center
Others
Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surgical Ultrasonic Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surgical Ultrasonic Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surgical Ultrasonic Generator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surgical Ultrasonic Generator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
W&H Dentalwerk International
PiezoDrive
EMS Electro Medical Systems
Satelec
Olympus
Ethicon (J&J)
Mectron
BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG
COMEG
Cleaning Technologies Group
Crest Ultrasonics Corp
BBT ultrasonic surgery system
S?ring
Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument
Beijing Quanxin Ultrasonic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Ultrasonic Generator Companies
3.8
