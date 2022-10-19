Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wrist Band Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device include Reliefband, EmeTerm (WAT Medical), Toulifly, Sea-Bands, MotionCure (Sidis Labs), Quease EASE (Soothing Scents), Blisslets, Dramamine(Prestige Consumer Healthcare) and Psi Bands and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wrist Band
Inhaler
Others
Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
For Children
For Pregnant
For other people with motion sickness
Others
Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Reliefband
EmeTerm (WAT Medical)
Toulifly
Sea-Bands
MotionCure (Sidis Labs)
Quease EASE (Soothing Scents)
Blisslets
Dramamine(Prestige Consumer Healthcare)
Psi Bands
NoMo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Medical Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Device Product Ty
