Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Flavor/Fragrance Blends
Essential Oils and Natural Extracts
Aroma Chemicals
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Toiletries & Cleaners
Others
By Company
Aveka
Buchi Labortechnik
Cargill
Clextral
Etosha Pan (India)
Firmenich SA
Flavarom International
Flavaroma
Fona International
Frieslandcampina Kievit
Glatt
Ingredion
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flavor/Fragrance Blends
1.2.3 Essential Oils and Natural Extracts
1.2.4 Aroma Chemicals
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Toiletries & Cleaners
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Production
2.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
