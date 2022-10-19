Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping market is segmented by Material and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Material and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Material
Epoxy Piping
Polyester Piping
Vinyl Ester Piping
Others
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Chemicals
Irrigation
Water Supply
Waste Water Treatment
Others
By Company
Veplas d.d.
Enduro Composites
Harwal Group
Graphite India
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (SAAC)
Sarplast SA
Composite Pipes Industry (CPI)
HOBAS
Dubai Pipes Factory
Fibrex
Future Pipe Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Material
1.2.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market Size by Material, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Piping
1.2.3 Polyester Piping
1.2.4 Vinyl Ester Piping
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Chemicals
1.3.4 Irrigation
1.3.5 Water Supply
1.3.6 Waste Water Treatment
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Production
2.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Production by Region
2.3.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global GRP (Glass
