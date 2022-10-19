Global Internal Olefins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Internal Olefins market is segmented by Usage and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Internal Olefins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Usage and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Usage
Oil Drilling
Surfactants
Lubricants
Agrochemicals
Pharmaceutical
Segment by Application
Industrial
Agricultural
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Company
Royal Dutch Shell
INEOS Oligomers
Elevance Renewable Sciences
Sasol
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Idemitsu Kosan
Shrieve Chemical Company
SABIC
Infineum International
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Internal Olefins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Usage
1.2.1 Global Internal Olefins Market Size by Usage, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oil Drilling
1.2.3 Surfactants
1.2.4 Lubricants
1.2.5 Agrochemicals
1.2.6 Pharmaceutical
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Internal Olefins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Agricultural
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Internal Olefins Production
2.1 Global Internal Olefins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Internal Olefins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Internal Olefins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Internal Olefins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Internal Olefins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Internal Olefins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Internal Olefins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Internal Olefins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Internal Olefins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Internal Olefins Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Internal Olefins Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Intern
