Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Basin and Countertop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings include American Standard, Antonio Lupi Design, Arrow Bathware, AXENT International, Axor, Brizo, Chicago Faucets (Geberit), Dornbracht and Duravit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Basin and Countertop

Toilet and Urinal

Bathtub and Standby Shower

Faucet and Mixer

Others

Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Standard

Antonio Lupi Design

Arrow Bathware

AXENT International

Axor

Brizo

Chicago Faucets (Geberit)

Dornbracht

Duravit

House of Rohl

Kallista

Kohler

Lixil Group

Maison Valentina

Masco Corporation

ORANS

PORCELANOSA Grupo

PRESTO

Roca

TOTO

Villeroy & Boch

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Pl

