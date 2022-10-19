Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings in global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Basin and Countertop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings include American Standard, Antonio Lupi Design, Arrow Bathware, AXENT International, Axor, Brizo, Chicago Faucets (Geberit), Dornbracht and Duravit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Basin and Countertop
Toilet and Urinal
Bathtub and Standby Shower
Faucet and Mixer
Others
Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
American Standard
Antonio Lupi Design
Arrow Bathware
AXENT International
Axor
Brizo
Chicago Faucets (Geberit)
Dornbracht
Duravit
House of Rohl
Kallista
Kohler
Lixil Group
Maison Valentina
Masco Corporation
ORANS
PORCELANOSA Grupo
PRESTO
Roca
TOTO
Villeroy & Boch
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Sanitary Fixtures and Fittings Pl
