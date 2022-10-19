Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Veterinary hematology analyzers are equipment in hematology laboratories and veterinary hospitals that count red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets in blood samples, and use colorimetric methods to measure hemoglobin and calculate blood cell-related parameters.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer in global, including the following market information:
Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
18 Parameters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer include ALPHATEC SCIENTIFIC, SWISSAVANS AG, Getein Biotech, Guilin Urit Electronic Group, HORIBA Medical, Norma Instruments Zrt., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences, Scil Animal Care and Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
18 Parameters
25 Parameters
50 Parameters
Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Animal Shelter
Pet Hospital
Pet Shop
Family
Others
Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALPHATEC SCIENTIFIC
SWISSAVANS AG
Getein Biotech
Guilin Urit Electronic Group
HORIBA Medical
Norma Instruments Zrt.
Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences
Scil Animal Care
Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology
B&E SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENT
Balio Diagnostics
Bioevopeak
Drew Scientific
Genrui Biotech Inc.
Gesan Production
Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology
Shenzhen Prokan Electronics Inc
HTI Medical Inc.
Hycel Handelsgeselschaft
Idexx Laboratories
Menarini Diagnostics
Nihon Kohden Europe
Shenzhen Icubio Biomedical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Blood Cell Analyzer Compani
